Clay shooting competition to benefit breast cancer research

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -This Friday, local businesses will partner up to raise money for breast cancer survivors.
Pink Clays for the Cause is a clay shooting competition that Savannah Toyota and Doctor John Paletta help host.
100 percent of the proceeds will go to Turn It Pink and The Plastic Surgery Foundation. The event also aims to raise awareness for women about their reconstruction options. It’s happening at Forest City Gun Club at noon. You can register online at https://www.turnitpink.org/pink-clays-for-the-cause.
