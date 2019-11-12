Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 11-12-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A strong cold front will push through the area today. Scattered showers possible through 8pm. High pressure builds in tonight through Thursday with our coldest air of the season. A coastal trough develops Thursday night into Friday and low pressure will impact the area Friday into Saturday.
Tonight will see a chance for showers through 8pm. Then clearing skies with MUCH colder air overnight. Lows 27-34 with wind chills as low as 20.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs 50-53.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, lows 33-43.
Thursday will start partly cloudy then mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers late. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday will be cloudy with a 70% chance for showers, highs near 60.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs near 60.
The tropics are quiet and no tropical development is forecast in the next 5 days.
