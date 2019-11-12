ECSO warning of gloved man who is approaching women

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a man who is known to approach women.
The older, white man is known to wear gloves. He approaches women and asks them to either take a piece of paper or sign a piece of paper.
The Sheriff’s Office says the oldest advice in the world is don’t talk to strangers. If someone approaches you attempting to hand you something or have you sign something, call authorities right away.
The Sheriff’s Office also asks anyone approached by this man in the past few days to call them immediately rather than just posting it on Facebook.
