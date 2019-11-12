Exchange Club removes sign from Meding St. fairgrounds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Organizers removed the Exchange Club sign from the fairgrounds on Meding Street following the 70th annual Coastal Empire Fair.
2019 was the last year the fair will be held at the fairgrounds off Meding Street.
Organizers said their focus over the last few weeks was making sure families could have one last great time at the site.
The new home will be a piece of land near I-95 and Highway 204.
Exchange Club President Hugh Futrell says he only sees good things in store ahead of the change.
“The big advantages of us moving to the new location is, well, it’s a lot more secure all around it and stuff where it’s located. And it’s bigger," said Futrell. "We can now spread out and have more events and more rides and stuff as we go through the years and build it up.”
The Exchange Club says that around 45,000 people attended this year’s fair.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.