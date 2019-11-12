Fitness studios hold veteran-inspired workout classes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For Veterans Day, many fitness studios dedicated workouts to America’s veterans.
In Savannah, Orange Theory Fitness created a workout in honor of those heroes. The workout takes shape like any bootcamp or military style workout.
A coach at the Savannah studio is a veteran himself. He says fitness bridges the gap for veterans for physical and mental health.
“It's more of a mental health issue I think, because fitness helps you relieve stress you're feeling angry, depressed it really helps you break those habits of just sitting at your home doing nothing and just stewing over the past of your military career. This helps you get out in the open. It helps you meet people. The overall feeling of health makes you feel great,” Army veteran Cameron Scott said.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.