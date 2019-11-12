Honoring Veterans: Pastor Kenny Grant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Pastor Kenny Grant knew at a young age he would serve his country.
“Went into the U.S. Marine Corps at 17-years age,” said Pastor Grant. “There wasn’t money or grades for college.”
Grant hails from Brunswick, but his military career started in the Lowcountry.
“Parris island, 3 months, after that I became an aviation ordinance man, building bombs, missiles, rockets,” Grant said.
He worked his way up to a drill instructor at Parris Island, but says he knew that God had other plans for him.
“I came to know Christ when I was in the military and I felt like I was called to preach, called to minister,” Grant said.
After 9 years in the Marines...
“I just lit a match into and went off into the ministry, I didn’t go to the seminary, I went back home to Brunswick and started a church,” said Grant.
He now serves as Senior Pastor at Calvary Baptist, a position he’s held for more than seven years. He also leads a weekly men’s bible study, Band of Brothers.
“We are able to talk about everything from race relationships, how we are to treat our wives and women in general,” said Grant.
He says he takes what he learned in the military, to spread the word to men of all backgrounds.
“I learned as a marine corps trainer how men are, fraternal in nature,” Grant said. “So I bought that to the bible study and it’s served us well.”
“There’s not that much difference between any man, how rich how poor how white or black, northern, southern, there’s not that much difference.”
And from Parris Island to the Pulpit, he says he could not see himself doing anything else.
“My great heart’s desire is to do exactly what I did in the military and that is to serve.”
