How to: Brining a Turkey

Simmer 1 quart apple cider, salt, Baharat seasoning, and bay leaves for 5 minutes. Let cool, add remaining cider and water. Place the turkey in a 20 quart stock pot. Pour brine over turkey. Refrigerate overnight. Drain and rinse turkey. Place in roasting pan. Cook at 350 degrees until it begins to brown while basting frequently. When the turkey is brown, cover it with aluminum foil and continue to cook until 175 degrees at the thickest part of the thigh. Keep adding water to the pan so drippings do not burn.