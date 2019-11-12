How to: Brining a Turkey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Only a few weeks remain until Turkey Day!
Does your turkey need a little help? Chef Ed Connors with Westin Resort Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa is here to help.
He visited the Morning Break kitchen to show how to brine a Thanksgiving turkey.
- 4qts. Apple Cider Divided
- 1-1/2 Cup Kosher Salt
- ¼ Cup Baharat Seasoning: Cinnamon, cumin, coriander, cardamom, nutmeg, cloves, black peppercorns and paprika
- 8 Bay Leaves
- 4qts. Cold Water
- ½ Onion Quartered
- 1 Celery Stalk, Cut in 4 pieces
- 8 Sage Leaves
- 1/20lb Fresh Turkey
- 2 cups of Chicken Broth
- 8oz Melted Butter
Directions:
Simmer 1 quart apple cider, salt, Baharat seasoning, and bay leaves for 5 minutes. Let cool, add remaining cider and water. Place the turkey in a 20 quart stock pot. Pour brine over turkey. Refrigerate overnight. Drain and rinse turkey. Place in roasting pan. Cook at 350 degrees until it begins to brown while basting frequently. When the turkey is brown, cover it with aluminum foil and continue to cook until 175 degrees at the thickest part of the thigh. Keep adding water to the pan so drippings do not burn.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.