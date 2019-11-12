Local man walking cross country to raise money for veterans reaches half-way mark

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - John Ring left the Tybee Pier in October to walk more than 2,400 miles to the Santa Monica Pier to raise awareness for veterans.
Step by step and town by town, John Ring is making his way across the country for the betterment of veterans. Ring is a veteran of the Georgia Army National Guard 48th Infantry Division. Connecting with countless veterans is the fuel for Ring’s journey.
“Raise awareness to veteran issues such as PTSD, homelessness, addiction, veterans who are in our criminal justice system, and basically focusing on everything that leading us to the horrific number of veteran suicides going on every year,” said Ring.
Ring began his journey at the Tybee Pier with an 80-day goal. this week he’s at the half waypoint. Shortly after he began, he threw that goal out the figurative window and decided to focus on the conversations promoting change.
“I can either focus on walking every day or I can focus on my mission. That’s raising awareness to veterans’ issues. Talking to veterans, just talking to people, talking to mayors, state representatives, city council members,” he said.
Ring spent this reverent holiday in Meridian, Mississippi reminding others to celebrate veterans today and every day.
“Veterans Day is celebrated once a year, but actuality its every single day and we should look at it that way,” he said.
As Ring keeps walking, he’s thankful for his supporters and friends following his journey on social media.
