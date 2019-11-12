Local students get lessons on distracted driving

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at one school had a high-tech reminder Tuesday about the dangers of driving while impaired or distracted.
It’s a lesson organizers of Cinema Drive brought to the Statesboro Steam Academy. It included an interactive quiz about the effects alcohol can have on response time.
It also covered phone use and distracted driving as well as drowsy driving from lack of rest. School leaders say too many teens think it can’t happen to them.
“We have to keep powering and driving home the message that they’re not 10 feet tall and bulletproof and you can’t do these things on the road,” said Assistant Principal Benji Lewis.
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety helped bring the presentation to Statesboro Steam. The group presents at only 100 schools across the country each year.
