New Speech and Hearing Center breaks ground

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Children and adults with speech or hearing problems will soon have a new place to seek treatment in the Hostess City.
The Savannah Speech and Hearing Center broke ground on a new center Tuesday. The center is being built on Skidaway Road. That’s over near the Food Lion on East DeRenne.
For years the Speech and Hearing Center has been on the campus of Memorial University Medical Center. And some programs scattered near the area.
Now services will be in one location, making it easier for patients and staff.
“With the new locations, we’ll be able to have all of our programs under one roof," Executive Director Beth McIntosh said. "Which right now our preschool program is located on Calvary’s campus. So we’ll be able to move that under one roof. And the children that need speech services and audiology services will be there in a moment’s notice.”
The Savannah Speech and hearing center serves both children and adults regardless of financial status. The non-profit hopes to be up and running in its new building by July of next year.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.