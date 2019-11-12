Police searching for suspect wanted for shooting in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department and GBI have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday night.
The department is looking for 20-year-old Tykeavius Desmond Walker. He is wanted for multiple counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children.
Walker is wanted in connection to the shooting Saturday night that injured three adults and one child.
Walker is described as a black male standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 148 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on this suspect, please call the Vidalia Police Department at (912) 537-4123 or the GBI Eastman Office at (478) 374-6988.
