Protecting plants, pets, and people as the temperatures turn cold

“We actually got a ton of blanket donations during the summer," said Biz Austin with the Humane Society of Greater Savannah. "And we don’t use as many blankets during the summer, so that’ll be really good. We actually give away blankets as well, so if pet owners that can’t afford blankets and things for their pets, they can come by and we’ll give plenty of blankets. We also give away food too, to people who can’t afford it.”