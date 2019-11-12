Resurfacing leads to flooding issues in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Repaving roads is always a good thing. But, that’s not how some Beaufort residents are feeling after a South Carolina Department of Transportation project caused flooding.
“This is a problem that, with better-suited provision, never would’ve had to happen. Probably a shortcut by the subcontractor that no one saw,” said Mayor Billy Keyserling.
The city of Beaufort considers itself lucky. Many, if not most of the streets within the city, are owned by the state. And recently, the state has been putting more money into the South Carolina Department of Transportation efforts to repave areas of Beaufort.
But now, residents are running into an issue. The contractors that were hired to repave certain roads did not grind pre-existing roads down enough. Instead, they paved over them. As a result, roads are often at the same level, or even higher than sidewalks. This has created a problem for flooding in historic Beaufort and other areas.
You can see it as soon as you pull onto roads that have been recently re-paved, like this one at North and Harrington. As soon as it starts to rain, water that used to drain off now either sits in pools or floods into people’s yards.
The Mayor has tried to make people aware of the issue, even reaching out to state representatives and senators to try and find a solution. He says representative Erickson and Senator Davis have already alerted the South Carolina DOT to the situation. But despite that, any solutions won’t happen quickly.
“Heavy rains is coming across the street down here all the way down. And then into the yard. So, it’s a matter of, I think the legislators are already in touch with the SCDOT this didn’t happen yesterday. Unfortunately, for people tomorrow who struggle it’s probably not going to be fixed tomorrow. But its something we had to get a handle on,” said Keyserling.
The mayor says the city does not have the funds to fix it themselves, so although legislators and the city have started the process of fixing the issue, in the end, it’s up to the state.
