Reward money to find killer in 2017 Clyo murder increased

CLYO, Ga. (WTOC) - An Effingham county mother is pleading for help to find her son’s killer.
Cameron Edwards, 22, was shot and killed at a party in Clyo back on Sept. 24, 2017 at the Goldwire Center on Stillwell Clyo Road. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says it’s offering more money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Cameron’s killer.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s office has added an additional $5,000. Increasing the award money to $75,000.
“As he approached the front door he was meet with gunfire. He eventually passed away right there at the scene pretty quickly. There were several people standing right there at the front door that know at saw what happened,” Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie said.
If you know anything call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449.
