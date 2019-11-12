Tuesday: Arctic Cold Front Brings Rain, Wind & Tumbling Temps!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The day begins pleasant, with temperatures in the 50s across much of the region ahead of a cold front. Clouds are starting to increase and temperatures warm into the low and mid-70s as we approach noon.
A strong cold front blows through Savannah around lunch-time, followed by tumbling temperatures.
The temperature should be in the upper 40s and lower 50s by 5 p.m. in Savannah with rain falling and winds blowing, under a gray sky. Keep a jacket nearby if you have evening plans.
As the forecast dries out, temperatures tumble to freezing by Wednesday morning. Most communities will wake up to temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s with a breeze. Wind chills will dip into the upper teens and lower 20s Wednesday morning. You’ll need all the winter gear - jackets, gloves, hats, etc. - through the morning.
Wednesday afternoon temps struggle to top 50° under full sunshine.
A chilly storm system brings more winter chill, a gray sky and rain Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
Have a great day,
Cutter
