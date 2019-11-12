Winner declared for Richmond Hill council post 2 after recount

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A winner has been declared in the race for Richmond Hill’s City Council Post 2.
This comes after a candidate asked for a recount based on the unofficial result total. On Wednesday, David London trailed Robbie Ward by 54 votes.
Bryan County Board of Elections held a recount on Tuesday morning. 10 absentee ballots that came in were also counted. Eight of those votes went to Ward, giving him 692 votes. Two of those votes went to London, totaling 632 votes.
This total makes Ward the winner of the election with more than 50% of the vote.
