Bluffton Police investigating report of school shooting threat

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Police Department is investigating a report of a threat to school safety on social media.
Tuesday afternoon police received information on the threat. The social media post indicated there may be a shooting at Bluffton High School on Wednesday. At this time investigators have not been able to substantiate the threat.
There will be an increase in law enforcement presence at the school on Wednesday for the safety of students and staff.
The social media post is still under investigation.
