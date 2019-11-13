Chatham County students celebrate National Geography week

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In celebration of National Geography week, hundreds of Chatham County 8th graders grabbed a compass to learn how maps and technology may lead them to a career.
It's all part of the 13th annual GIS or Geographic Information System Day. You must crawl before you walk, so they grabbed what some would say is an "old school" compass and maps and set out on course.
Then they met people who use GIS in aspects of their jobs like Georgia Power, engineers, and Chatham County government.
"All these fancy machines and computers and all of that, you need to know what a compass is and how to read a map and how to find north and figure out how to get where and where you want to go,” Melinda Sutton, with Georgia Power, said.
"Anything that you can locate on the earth, you can use GIS to study,” Savannah Area GIS Director Lara Hall said.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.