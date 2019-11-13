Councilman makes first appearance at meeting since DUI arrest

YEMASEE, S.C. (WTOC) - Yemassee Councilman Charlie Simmons was at Tuesday night’s town council meeting less than one week after Beaufort County deputies arrested him for Driving Under the Influence.
Simmons was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center on Thursday. This is his first term on Yemassee Town Council. He is up for re-election in November of 2021. Simmons says he’s innocent until proven guilty.
“Once the trial is set and the body cam footage comes out, we’ll see what’s really what,” said Simmons.
The Town says it has no comment regarding Simmons’ arrest.
