Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 11-13-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Cold high pressure continues through Wednesday. Low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday and will slowly pass to our south into Saturday. This will bring more clouds and much better rain chances. Another weak low pressure may impact the area Tuesday.
Today will be sunny, breezy and chilly, highs 49-54. Northeast winds may gust to 25 mph so feels like temps will be in the upper 30s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly, lows 34-44.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers by afternoon, highs 53-63.
Thursday night will be cloudy with an 80% chance for showers, lows in the upper 40s.
Friday will be cloudy with a 90% chance for showers, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the upper 50s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs near 60.
No tropical development is forecast for the Atlantic Basin in the next 5 days. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th.
