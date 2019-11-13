1 dead after crash on Pine Barren Road

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a car left the roadway, struck a speed limit sign and then a tree on Pine Barren Road.
Pooler Police attempted to stop a silver Nissan Altima for speeding on Pine Barren Road around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The officer stopped the pursuit after making a U-turn and driving west on Pine Barren while the Nissan drove east. Pooler Police received several calls about 10 minutes later in reference to a car crash on Pine Barren.
Police recognized the silver Nissan upon arrival. The driver was going to fast for the road conditions and was unable to maintain their lane. The driver struck a speed limit sign, continuing down an embankment and striking a tree. The car was found wedged between two trees.
The driver was identified as 22-year-old Ricky Lamont Johnson of Savannah.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will perform an autopsy, as well as a full toxicology report.
