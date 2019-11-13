Development company finalizes plans to implode Hard Rock Hotel construction site

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Developers and the city said it plans to implode the Hard Rock Hotel construction site.
“Since Saturday, Oct. 12, 1031 Canal Development LLC, the owner of the Hard Rock Hotel project, has worked around the clock with federal, state and local authorities, and first responders from the public and private sectors. We continue to mourn the loss of three workmen on the site and pray for the comfort of their families during these days and weeks of uncertainty and grief,” leaders with 1031 Canal Development LLC said.
1031 Canal Development LLC is finalizing a comprehensive and safe plan, in conjunction with the City of New Orleans and other agencies, for the implosion of the building. Multiple engineers have advised that the safest method of demolition is implosion, the company said.
The company has retained the services of Kolb Grading LLC and its affiliate Dem/Tech, for the demolition of the building.
The company also announced the following update on the building:
- Executed a contract to provide 24-hour security around the site.
- Hiring a nationally recognized geotech engineer for implosion consultations including setting up seismic monitoring for surrounding businesses and neighborhoods.
- Creating and implementing a temporary access plan to reopen the Saenger Theatre in consultation with the City of New Orleans and NOFD which includes erecting a protected walkway, which will allow the theatre to reopen in early December.
- Retaining structural engineers to design the further securing of the crane closest to Canal Street. This will allow for the river-bound lanes of Canal Street and parts of Burgundy to reopen as well as for partial business reopenings.
- Developing and implementing a communications plan with the City for local businesses and residents near the evacuation zone. We expect to continue to work with the City to keep residents and businesses in the area of 1031 Canal St. informed through NOLA Ready and similar methods used during the recent crane demolition
Superintendent Tim Mcconnell, with the New Orleans Fire Department, and Collin Arnold, with the New Orleans Homeland Security, discussed updates for the demolition of the Hard Rock Hotel from today’s press conference
A new timeline was released regarding the length of time for demolition and clean up. The contractor is estimating nine weeks for the demolition in addition to 3 months of clean up, which includes victim recovery and collection of evidence towards the investigation to cause of the collapse.
“I can not emphasize enough that the city will remain in control of this. They have to submit the plans to an engineering firm and after then we will vet the people who are doing the work,” said Mcconnell in the conference, " The city is engaging an engineering firm who is experienced in the work to ensure everyone is doing everything as soon as possible."
He then emphasized the importance of protecting the historic structures and community surrounding the area.
They are currently getting a contract together with the owners of the property to get the cranes stabilized and wired to allow businesses along Canal Street and Burgundy Street to reopen as soon as possible, which will be negotiated as soon as this week.
Arnold spoke about how the Small Business Association and the State of Louisiana are partnering to get the SBA to approve a loan program for the businesses impacted by the damage.
“It is a little bit of a rarity. Because, typically when you have a responsible party the SBA does not do these loans, but I think that they and the state realize that the economic impact that is affecting this block of Canal Street and on Burgundy and is willing to step up and help these business owners,” said Arnold.
The names of the businesses will be released as well.
Events such as the Bayou Classic, the Sugar Bowl and the National College Championship will continue to be put on, however, difficulties with traffic are to be expected, according to Arnold.
