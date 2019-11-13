Georgia receiving grant to combat human trafficking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s First Lady, Marty Kemp, along with state and federal law enforcement leaders revealed Georgia will receive more than $150 million in grant money from the U.S. Department of Justice.
It would help fight human trafficking throughout the state. The money will go toward the prosecution and investigation of the crimes and also toward helping victims.
At the news conference, Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr said victim service providers have reported an increase in the number of victims coming to them for help, indicating awareness efforts are working.
Carr immediately added that it also indicates there’s still work to do.
A representative from the Department of Justice explained that last year, 375 human trafficking cases were reported in Georgia alone, the seventh-highest total for a state in the nation. Most of those involved commercial sexual exploitation, almost a quarter of the cases involved children.
“And I know I can speak for the rest of the group when I say one victim is one too many. We must do all that we can to stop the spread of this crime in our state and nation, and Georgia is unified to carry out that mission,” said Carr.
When it comes to the Savannah area, law enforcement leaders like Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap have said human trafficking is a very real issue here.
While a breakdown of the grant money by agency and region wasn’t detailed at the news conference, we do know awareness efforts already underway include signs posted in areas like bus stations and airports.
