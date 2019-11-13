GHSA unveils region assignments for 2020-22 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The GHSA landscape will look much different beginning with the 2020-2021 school years after the Association revealed the new classification and region assignments on Tuesday afternoon.
Several schools saw appeals to change or stay in their current class upheld at Tuesday morning’s appeals meeting.
Richmond Hill was able to argue to stay in Class 6A, while Bryan County will drop down to Class A. Benedictine appealed to move up to Class 4A, which was granted. Savannah High argued to move up to Class 3A. That was also granted.
Here are the proposed regions for the 2020-2022 school years. Schools can appeal to laterally transfer through next week.
REGION 2-6A:
Bradwell Institute
Brunswick
Effingham County
Glynn Academy
Richmond Hill
South Effingham
Statesboro
REGION 1-5A:
Coffee
Veterans
Ware County
Warner Robins
Wayne County
REGION 3-4A:
Benedictine
Burke County
Islands
Jenkins
New Hampstead
REGION 1-3A:
Appling County
Brantley County
Liberty County
Long County
Pierce County
Tattnall County
REGION 3-3A:
Beach
Groves
Johnson
Savannah
Savannah Arts
Southeast Bulloch
Windsor Forest
REGION 2-2A:
Bacon County
East Laurens
Jeff Davis
Swainsboro
Toombs County
Vidalia
Woodville-Tompkins
REGION 3-A PUBLIC:
Bryan County
Claxton
Emanuel Co. Institute
Jenkins County
Johnson County
Metter
Montgomery County
Portal
Screven County
Treutlen
REGION 3-A PRIVATE:
Aquinas
Calvary Day
Savannah Christian
Savannah Country Day
NON FOOTBALL A-PRIVATE:
St. Vincent’s Academy
Atlanta International
Atlanta Jewish Academy
Ben Franklin Academy
Brandon Hall
Excel Christian
Galloway
Greenforest Christian
Mt. Bethel Christian
Paideia
Southwest Atlanta Christian
Tallulah Falls
W.D. Mohammed
Weber School
