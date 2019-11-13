GHSA unveils region assignments for 2020-22 years

Changes in region, class for several southeast Georgia schools

GHSA unveils region assignments for 2020-22 years
GHSA logo (Source: GHSA)
By Jake Wallace | November 13, 2019 at 12:12 AM EST - Updated November 13 at 12:15 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The GHSA landscape will look much different beginning with the 2020-2021 school years after the Association revealed the new classification and region assignments on Tuesday afternoon.

Several schools saw appeals to change or stay in their current class upheld at Tuesday morning’s appeals meeting.

Richmond Hill was able to argue to stay in Class 6A, while Bryan County will drop down to Class A. Benedictine appealed to move up to Class 4A, which was granted. Savannah High argued to move up to Class 3A. That was also granted.

Here are the proposed regions for the 2020-2022 school years. Schools can appeal to laterally transfer through next week.

REGION 2-6A:

Bradwell Institute

Brunswick

Effingham County

Glynn Academy

Richmond Hill

South Effingham

Statesboro

REGION 1-5A:

Coffee

Veterans

Ware County

Warner Robins

Wayne County

REGION 3-4A:

Benedictine

Burke County

Islands

Jenkins

New Hampstead

REGION 1-3A:

Appling County

Brantley County

Liberty County

Long County

Pierce County

Tattnall County

REGION 3-3A:

Beach

Groves

Johnson

Savannah

Savannah Arts

Southeast Bulloch

Windsor Forest

REGION 2-2A:

Bacon County

East Laurens

Jeff Davis

Swainsboro

Toombs County

Vidalia

Woodville-Tompkins

REGION 3-A PUBLIC:

Bryan County

Claxton

Emanuel Co. Institute

Jenkins County

Johnson County

Metter

Montgomery County

Portal

Screven County

Treutlen

REGION 3-A PRIVATE:

Aquinas

Calvary Day

Savannah Christian

Savannah Country Day

NON FOOTBALL A-PRIVATE:

St. Vincent’s Academy

Atlanta International

Atlanta Jewish Academy

Ben Franklin Academy

Brandon Hall

Excel Christian

Galloway

Greenforest Christian

Mt. Bethel Christian

Paideia

Southwest Atlanta Christian

Tallulah Falls

W.D. Mohammed

Weber School

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.