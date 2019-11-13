Hilton Head Island to renegotiate funding to sheriff’s office

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The mayor of Hilton Head Island is saying he may cut funding to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
But that doesn’t mean the island will no longer receive protection from the sheriff’s office.
Typically, a town of Hilton Head’s size would have its own municipal police office. But Hilton Head utilizes the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The Town of Hilton Head is changing where it puts its resources. Taxpayers on Hilton Head Island pay taxes to both the town and the county. From that funding, the town sends the county $3.5 million every year for the services provided by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Now, the Town of Hilton Head is looking into no longer sending that $3.5 million. The mayor says by paying that fee residents are paying twice.
“So being it’s a voluntary contribution in our mind, we’ve informed the county that starting the next budget year 2020 we will no longer be paying that voluntary fee of $3.5 million,” Mayor John McCann said.
The county provides several services to the Town of Hilton Head. Including road and park maintenance. By not sending the $3.5 million, the town would also request the county no longer take on the responsibility of road and park upkeep. The town would take the upkeep on. The county, more importantly, the sheriff’s office, would not be losing any money, according to McCann.
“All the taxes to the county and to the town will be the same according to my proposal in my letter. What it will do is shift budget items, it will shift the Sheriff’s responsibility to where they belong, and that’s the county, and it lets the town focus on the maintenance of the parks and roads,” McCann said.
Mayor McCann says this is a process started by his predecessor and it’s been a long time coming.
