Hinesville chooses members for Youth Council

Hinesville, Ga. (WTOC) - After a rigorous application and interview process, eight teens were selected to be part of the a new youth initiative in Hinesville.
Austin Martin, Darius Jackson, David Black, D’Imani Thomas, Faith Cruz, Jere Pearson, Lena Hopkins-Bryant and Lola Watts will serve on the Hinesville Youth Council.
Youth council members come from various local schools — Bradwell Institute, First Presbyterian Christian Academy, Horizons Learning Center and Liberty County High School.
The council coordinator said members will get to learn about the municipal government, and leadership and public speaking skills. They also get a unique opportunity to represent the Hinesville youth community.
“The Youth Council demonstrates that Hinesville values the perspective of young adults in the community,” said the council coordinator Donita Gaulden. “It was created to provide communication with local government officials by providing youth a positive and energetic voice to address concerns that affect their age group.”
One of the items on the council’s upcoming agenda includes discussing an anti-bullying campaign at Liberty County schools.
“Similar to city council, any initiatives that they choose to undertake would need a majority vote, and then they could move forward with supporting the initiative or addressing an issue,” explained Gaulden.
Hinesville’s Youth Council is scheduled to have their first meeting on December 5, from 4-6 p.m., at City Hall. The public is invited to attend.
