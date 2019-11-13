Hinesville police officer arrested, charged with cruelty to children

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - An officer with the Hinesville Police Department has been arrested on charges of cruelty to children and aggravated assault.
Steven Fitton, 35, was taken into custody on Monday, Nov. 4. The arrest comes after an investigation into allegations that Fitton physically abused a biological child and a step-child from a prior marriage, according to a news release from the City of Hinesville.
Fitton is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault by strangulation and two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree. He is out on bond.
Hinesville Police Chief Bill Kirkendell confirms that Fitton is on administrative leave without pay until the investigation is resolved.
