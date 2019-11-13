Local students graduate from LEAP program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s future just got a little brighter Wednesday.
A graduation ceremony was held to recognize the kids who completed the certification program known as LEAP. LEAP prepares students to compete for jobs in industries like logistics.
Wednesday’s graduates are students from Chatham County’s Education Transitional Center, which mostly serves students who do not attend traditional public schools.
“A path that I didn’t want to go down at first, but then I saw the bigger picture. The LEAP program can get you jobs in different fields instead of just doing something simple,” said graduate Dintay Lonon.
Congratulations to all of the graduates.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.