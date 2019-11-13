Possible criminal charges for Lowcountry student that left hunting rifle in truck while at school

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Possible criminal charges are pending for a Battery Creek High School student after a hunting rifle was seen in his truck on school property.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, another male student posted a picture on social media of a hunting rifle in a truck with the caption, “at school with it.”
The two male students involved were identified and interviewed by the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office states that the student had the rifle in his truck on school property on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The sheriff’s office says that there is no indication that the student with the rifle in his truck had any intention of harming students or staff.
Having a firearm/weapon on school property is a violation of state law. The case—including possible criminal charges—remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
