Red Kettle kickoff for the Salvation Army

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of the most subtle but most consistent signs of the holiday season: members of Salvation Army standing in front of local stores with their red kettles to raise money for those in need.
On Nov. 14, they will celebrate the start of this fundraising campaign with a big celebration.
The event at the Georgia State Railroad Museum will include local vendors and performances. Marines will also be there to collect donations for Toys for Tots.
The festivities begin at 5 p.m.
