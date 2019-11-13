Saluda Co. Sheriff’s Office finds no wrongdoing in Werts case after internal investigation

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The deputy involved in the arrest of Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts has been cleared of any wrongdoing after an administrative review.
Saluda County Chief Deputy Toby Horne confirmed that Deputy Charles Browder III was cleared. Horne states the internal investigation was into the arrest and not Browder himself.
Browder is still on the job and will not face any disciplinary action.
The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office says it will continue to use field tests used in Werts’ stop, but deputies have been told not to make charges on unknown substances. If they find an unknown substance, it will be sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division before any charges are made.
