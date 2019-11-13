2020 Savannah Music Festival lineup announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We now know who the names of the musicians who will perform at dozens of concerts scheduled for the Savannah Music Festival.
The lineup includes renowned artists from a number of genres, with one trio traveling from as far away as India.
Artistic director Ryan McMaken says this year's lineup also features a heavy emphasis on Cuban music. He's worked hard to secure ensembles of musicians that have never played together before.
"The more we can involve the artists in curating content, the better, instead of just buying things off the rack," McMaken said. "So, whenever we're able to work with an artist and put together two or three concerts in different settings or with some of the musicians they've wanted to play with and haven't, that's what excites me the most."
The festival's lineups stand out for drawing an eccentric group of musical talent from across the world. McMaken says Savanniahans shouldn't be intimidated by a lack of recognizable names in the program.
"It needs to be music that you interact with. It's not the kind of thing where you're walking into a stuff environment. We want to make sure it's a good time for people."
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.
