SCCPSS changing school transportation plan for students attending choice programs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is looking to change its transportation plan for students who attend specialty high schools.
Starting next year, high school students who ride a bus to school outside of their zone will have to participate in the district’s HUB Transportation Plan. Parents will have to drive their students to an assigned HUB spot to catch the school bus. The bus will then take the student to their specialty school, and then vice versa in the afternoons.
The district says the HUB spots will be various Savannah-Chatham Schools located throughout the county.
With this new plan not providing full bus service from the student's house to the school, WTOC asked if the district would be concerned that some students may no longer be able to attend a choice school.
"We're hopeful that our families will use this opportunity, with advanced noticed, when making their decisions on choice placements for next year to decide what's going to work best for their families for the upcoming school year," said Tammy Perkins, Transportation Director, SCCPSS.
The district will host a series of meetings for those wanting to learn more. The first meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 13 at West Chatham Middle School. Next Wednesday, Nov. 20, the district will host an open meeting at Beach High School. And next month on Dec. 4, they’ll host a meeting at Johnson High School. All meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Implementation of this new plan will begin next school year.
