Top Teacher: Kimberly Foxx

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Kimberly Foxx teaches English and AP levels courses at Liberty County High School.
“I want them to see that writing is an extension of themselves and it's not just words on a page. It's your thoughts, it's your heart, it’s your soul, it's your experiences, everything you have ever been,” Foxx said.
Foxx has been teaching for 17 years and says she was inspired by a high school teacher.
“I had an amazing 10th grade teacher, her name was Yvonne Crocker Davis. She had high expectation for us,” Foxx said. “She didn't sugar coat things, make it easy for us, she had high school students, talking about Shakespeare at lunch instead of football. And I said I want to do that, and make people discuss ideas, that's why I decided to be an English teacher.”
Students not only see Foxx as a teacher but also a role model.
“She taught me to put imagery in my writing, to be more, make the audience feel what you are going through. And that opened me up to loving writing even more,” student J’Shari Quarterman said.
“When they write, I hope they hear my voice in their head. I hope when they get ready to do that thing that I told them not to, they'll be like Ms. Foxx told me not to do that, let’s not do that,” Foxx said.
