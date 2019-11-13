Tuesday: Freezing Morning, Chilly Afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is freezing this morning – literally. Temperatures are in the upper 20s and lower 30s across the region, with a breeze. The added wind makes it feel like it’s in the upper teens and lower 20s this morning.
You’ll need your winter coast and probably gloves, a scarf this morning.
We’re waking up to a clear sky and sunshine rules today’s forecast. The temperature warms into the mid-40s by lunch with a continued breeze. We’ll reach high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures plummet into the upper 30s and lower 40s after the sunset.
Some clouds are forecast to roll in this evening and, overall, Thursday morning will be warmer. Clouds thicken through Thursday as the chance of rain increases; chilly, wet, windy weather is likely Friday and Saturday ahead of seasonable and sunnier weather Sunday-onward.
Have a great day,
Cutter
