Volunteers needed for ‘Feed the Boro”

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Would you like to help make Thanksgiving better for people in need? You can volunteer in Statesboro cooking and serving a holiday meal.
Organizers of Feed the Boro say they’ll need plenty of volunteers to cook, pack, and deliver 3,000 to 4,000 Thanksgiving plates those two days but it doesn’t have to be an all-day sacrifice.
This Statesboro tradition marks its 28th year this Thanksgiving. It’s grown from a backyard project with people from one church to feed a few dozen. It’s now a community wide labor of love that needs a high school kitchen and an army of volunteers. Organizers say they’re also looking for people who can help.
“We have generational volunteers, people who started out as kids 28 years ago who now bring their kids to volunteer as a family thing,” said Don Poe.
He says they’ll need people to prep and begin cooking Wednesday, then others to work Thanksgiving morning to cook and fill the meal boxes. But they especially need drivers who’ll take a route and deliver a dozen plates. The more volunteers they have, the easier the load for everyone.
“You’ll deliver a meal, shake their hand, and when you get home to eat your meal, you’ll have a certain satisfaction,” said Poe.
Volunteers will know they helped make the holiday better for thousands in need.
They have a Facebook page where you can sign up for a time either Wednesday or Thursday to help.
