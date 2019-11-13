WTOC, Craig Harney honored at annual Impact Awards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday night WTOC was honored by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire at their annual Impact Awards.
WTOC has been a recipient every year since the award was created and is a past George Flanagan RMHC hero recipient. Also receiving a plaque was WTOC’s Craig Harney. Harney was honored for his work and service to the family and the children at the Ronald McDonald house events.
The Impact Awards is a chance for the organization to say thank you to its volunteers.
