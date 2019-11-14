Asbury United Methodist Church on Ga. Trust’s ‘Places in Peril’ list

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Asbury United Methodist Church is the only African American United Methodist church in the Victorian District.
While the church has served a vital role in the Savannah community for the past 150 years, it faces a serious threat.
The Asbury United Methodist Church stands tall at the corner of Abercorn and Duffy streets. Cracks on the outside, but inside, a community strong in faith.
After years of service, the church is now is listed as one of Georgia Trust's Places in Peril. A list of the state's most endangered historic places.
"When I saw the announcement, I was pleased in so much that it's going to help give them a lot more exposure,” Ryan Arvay said.
Arvay is the historic properties coordinator with the Historic Savannah Foundation.
Over the past year, the foundation worked with Asbury to decide whether to stay in the historic building or find a new place of worship.
Arvay says the congregation decided to stay but improvements must be made.
According to the Georgia Trust report, Asbury faces challenges like deteroation and lack of accessibility, just to name a few. But Arvay says the issue is more than the brick and mortar.
It's about saving history and saving a community.
"What I think we lose, when the congregation moves on, is that presence in the community,” Arvay said.
Arvay hopes the Places of Peril list grabs the attention of the Savannah community to help Asbury.
"These long-standing congregations, which are part of the neighborhood for well over a century, are just as precious and valuable as the building, if not more so,” Arvay said.
Georgia Trust says the church is raising funds to regain its place in serving the community.
