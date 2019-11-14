Bottle caps turned into Lowcountry mural

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Lowcountry is turning trash into art.
Beaufort County and the Palmetto Ocean Conservancy have teamed up to turn bottle caps into a mural with a message.
Michelle Miecen sees bottle caps as a symbol of how much trash we produce every day. People use soda and water bottles every day.
“What is attached to this cap? And what can we do with the most durable product out there that’s recyclable being thrown away,” asked Miecen with Palmetto Ocean Conservancy.
She teamed up with Beaufort County to turn those bottle caps into a mural.
“It was a small structure and it was going to be in Bluffton or Hilton Head and then it just grew,” said Miecen.
Local schools teamed up with the county and Miecen’s activist group to collect bottle caps.
“It was Saint Francis Catholic School that has a total capacity of 281 students that collected over 61,000 caps,” said Miecen.
It grew from there.
“Now we have over 600,000 caps,” said Miecen. “And that’s less than a year.”
Now, there will be several murals across Beaufort County in participating cities.
“So we are pretty excited so there should be about four municipalities. But the ones I can confirm is Bluffton, and Hilton Head, and Beaufort," said Miecen.
Mayor Sulka with the Town of Bluffton got involved because of the educational opportunities. As well as the impact the environment has on Blufftons waterways, all for the sake of the Lowcountry’s environment.
“This is something where I think people wanted to be a part of something. They want to be a part of a change, they want to make a difference. And the only way we can do that is work as a community to get that result,” said Sulka.
When city officials decide on Friday where are the mural will be, Miecen says they’re going to try to get it up as quickly as possible to start educating people on their environmental impact.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.