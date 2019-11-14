Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 11-14-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An area of low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico today. The low will move across northern Florida and then off the southeast coast through Saturday. This will increase our rain chances Friday into Saturday. The low moves away Saturday night with drier air Sunday into Monday. Another low pressure may develop to our south and east Tuesday.
Today will be cloudy with a 40% chance for showers late, highs 50-57.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 90% chance for showers, lows 42-48.
Friday will be cloudy with a 90% chance for rain, especially yin the morning, highs 52-60.
Friday night will be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows in the upper 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy and drier, highs near 60.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs near 60.
No tropical development is forecast in the Atlantic Basin for the next 5 days.
