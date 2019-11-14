Ga. man executed for Thomasville murder

JACKSON, Ga. (WALB) - Ray Jefferson Cromartie, who was convicted in 1997 of killing a Thomasville store clerk, was executed Wednesday night.
The execution, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., was carried out at 10:59 p.m.
Cromartie accepted a final prayer and did not record a final statement, the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a release.
The United States Appeals Court denied an emergency motion for a stay of execution for Ray Cromartie.
The court also denied an application for a certificate of appealability.
Four relatives and one family friend attended the execution.
Protestors also showed up to the execution, protesting against it. They were from the “Georgians for Alternatives for the Death Penalty” group.
WALB was a media witness to the execution.
