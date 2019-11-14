Georgetown Elementary evacuated due to possible fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgetown Elementary School was evacuated on Thursday due to the possibility of a fire.
A teacher smelled some type of burning electrical-type smell, according to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. The school was searched by firefighters for any signs of smoke or fire, but none were found so far.
The school was evacuated just as a precaution. All students are accounted for and safe.
The school system announced dismissal, which normally happens at 2:30 p.m., will be slightly delayed due to fire department activity at the school.
