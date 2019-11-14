GHSA denies Beach appeal, forfeits stand

The Bulldogs will miss playoffs, must pay $1,000 fine

Beach's appeal to the GHSA was denied Thursday morning, upholding six forfeits and a $1000 fine. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | November 14, 2019 at 12:37 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 12:40 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beach High School’s appeal of GHSA sanctions was denied Thursday morning.

The Bulldogs will forfeit all six wins from the 2019 season and pay a $1,000 fine after found to have used ineligible players during the season.

Beach finished the season 6-3 and was set to make its first state playoff appearance since 2011. But the Bulldogs will now miss the playoffs, and their official record will be 0-9.

With Beach being ousted, Windsor Forest will move up from the #4 seed to the #3 spot vacated by the Bulldogs. The Knights will travel to Adel to face the Cook Hornets Friday night. Southeast Bulloch will be the #4 seed from Region 3-AAA and visit Cordele to face Crisp County.

