GHSA denies Beach appeal, forfeits stand

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beach High School’s appeal of GHSA sanctions was denied Thursday morning.
The Bulldogs will forfeit all six wins from the 2019 season and pay a $1,000 fine after found to have used ineligible players during the season.
Beach finished the season 6-3 and was set to make its first state playoff appearance since 2011. But the Bulldogs will now miss the playoffs, and their official record will be 0-9.
With Beach being ousted, Windsor Forest will move up from the #4 seed to the #3 spot vacated by the Bulldogs. The Knights will travel to Adel to face the Cook Hornets Friday night. Southeast Bulloch will be the #4 seed from Region 3-AAA and visit Cordele to face Crisp County.
