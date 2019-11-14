Military leaders pushing for participation in new, on-post housing survey for Fort Stewart and HAAF

A WTOC investigation this summer showed the issues, including for dozens of families on Fort Stewart. They complained of problems like mold and issues getting maintenance repairs done. The Army and its housing partner, Balfour Beatty, are spending $2 million to replace roofs on some of the oldest houses on Hunter Army Airfield. That’s in addition to repaving some roads on Hunter as well. The Garrison Commander said it’s proof they’re listening to soldiers.