Pooler precincts added for growing population

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters in Pooler have two new precincts.
The decision comes after voters experienced overcrowding at the polls during the 2018 elections. In addition to the new polling locations, Pooler City Hall opening up for early voting is also expected to keep the lines moving during the next big election cycle.
The new locations will help more evenly disperse Pooler's registered voters, with new locations to handle the growing populations at the north and south end of Pooler parkway.
The idea had been put out there before this past election but wasn’t finalized until the board of elections meeting earlier this week.
“We want to make sure that we did something that could alleviate some of that stress. Now obviously we’ve got to do more, we’ve got to look at some more polls in that area and all over the county to make sure that we either break down some polls that have a lot of assigned voters or condense some polls that might not have as many voters,” said Antwan T. Lang, Chatham County Board of Elections.
The new locations will open up by March of 2020.
