‘Beauty and the Beast’ at Service Brewing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Stage Company is performing “Beauty and the Beast” Nov. 15 through 23 at Service Brewing. The company will use a simplified set to allow the audience to use their imagination to make the production come to life.
"A lot of what we try to do, especially in our productions, is lend over the job of the imagination to the audience. We're not trying to hide anything," Education Director Alexsis Balaoing Ambrose said. "We're not trying to put on any extra layers to pander to an audience."
Sunday, Nov. 17, the company will do a “Pay What It’s Worth Performance” which allows the audience members to choose their own ticket price after the show has concluded.
