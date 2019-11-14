Savannah Waterfront hosting Christmas on the River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrate the holidays along Savannah’s waterfront during the three-day festival Christmas on the River.
The festival takes place on Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 8. It features merry music, handcrafted art, live performances and holiday cheer.
Rousakis Plaza will turn into Whoville with a full-length live performance of “How the dancing Grinch stole Christmas” by the Coastal Performing Arts Academy. Visitors will be able to get their Whoville hair, make-up and bows done in honor of the show’s 15th anniversary.
Santa will also be making an appearance.
The highlight of the festival is the annual Lighted Christmas Parade which takes place on Saturday evening. The parade begins at the West end of River Street at 5:30 p.m. and continues to the East end, then heads down Bay Street to Lincoln Street, turns west on Broughton Street to Jefferson Street, and disbands at Jefferson and West Bryan Streets.
Parade entries are still being accepted here.
Friday evening will have entertainment from Andrew Gill and Company, Saturday night’s entertainment is Cranford Hollow, and Sunday afternoon is the Third Infantry Band from Fort Stewart.
There will be beer, wine, coffee, and soda to enjoy at the cash bars on Rousakis Plaza throughout the festival.
Arts and crafts vendors will be providing visitors with unique and handmade shopping opportunities including painting, pottery, jewelry, and photography.
Christmas on the River hours is 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is free. For more information on Christmas on the River, head to their website.
