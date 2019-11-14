Savannah Weekend: Block party, Wormsloe lantern tours, oyster roast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few events this weekend for the whole family to get outside and enjoy!
On Saturday, the City of Savannah is hosting a block party at the Waters Avenue Shopping Center. This is to celebrate the revitalization of the corridor and the Arts on Water Program. There will be art, community services booths, food trucks, a DJ and more.
Also happening this Saturday, travel back in time to see the Wormsloe State Historic Site like you've never seen it before. At 6 and 7 p.m. there will be guided lantern tours to celebrate Savannah's colonial heritage. Organizers ask that you call to register in advance.
On Sunday you can join the UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant for the Oyster Roast for a Reason. This fundraiser supports Georgia’s first oyster hatchery, and locally harvested oysters will be served.
