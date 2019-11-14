Teen accused of sexually assaulting 71-year-old in Surfside Beach area to be tried as adult

A teen will be tried as an adult after authorities said he attacked a 71-year-old woman in Surfside Beach
November 13, 2019 at 3:33 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 8:29 AM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 16-year-old who is accused of attacking and sexually assaulting a 71-year-old woman in Surfside Beach area will be tried as an adult.

Nicholas Rios is charged with attempted murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary and kidnapping.

A judge ruled on Wednesday that Rios will be tried as an adult on the charges.

“We felt the seriousness of the crime called for the case to be prosecuted in General Sessions Court,” said assistant solicitor Lauren Vinson.

Back in July, Horry County police were called in to assist after Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a fall call on Southwood Drive. Medics determined the incident to be suspicious.

Investigators said the woman had been attacked in her home, which resulted in a number of serious injuries.

