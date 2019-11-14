Well-known restaurant’s future uncertain as sale of Thomas Gamble Building moves forward

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Thomas Gamble Building sits just east of Savannah City Hall and now could have a new owner.
It housed several city staff offices for years.
City council approved moving forward with a potential deal that would mean the sale of the building for just over $7 million.
This is the second time the city has gotten to this point with a potential buyer. The first deal fell through. But this one, with the help of a real estate firm hired by the city, would land a Houston, Texas-based group called Gamble Partners LLC as the new owner after a two-stage due diligence period.
The plan submitted calls for a redevelopment of the property to create a multi-story guesthouse complex with shared office space and other amenities.
Watching the deal closely is the owner of a business that shares the bottom portion of the building on River Street; Olympia Café.
"It's an institution here, that's been in existence for thirty years. People like us, so, you know...and we're good for the city,” Olympia Café owner Nick Pappas said.
Olympia Café's lease with the city has another six months on it, but Pappas recognizes that if the deal goes through, the new owner would be the landlord. Leaving the future of his business at that location uncertain.
"It would be disappointing to me, it would be disappointing to many, many, many, many thousands of customers that we've served in the past, you know,” Pappas said.
Pappas says he hasn’t been approached by anyone from the new LLC just yet.
